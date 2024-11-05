Merlo has just announced the addition of a third dealer to its network in the Republic of Ireland.

Effective from 3 December 2024, Nunan Farm Machinery, based in Broadford, Co Limerick, will represent Merlo in Kerry, Limerick, Clare, north Tipperary and the south of Galway.

This follows the August appointments of FJS Plant Ltd, based out of Naas, Co Kildare, and Bonnettstown, Co Kilkenny, and Jim Power Agri Sales Ltd of Tallow, Co Waterford, as the main agents for the Italian range of telescopic loaders.

This move follows the group’s announcement earlier in the year that it was restructuring its distribution model in the Republic of Ireland, in favour of a nationwide dealer network for both its agricultural and construction range.

This move brought to an end, its long-standing partnership with McHale Plant Sales, which until now had served as the sole distributor of Merlo loaders in southern Ireland.

The northeast continues to be served by the existing Northern Irish dealers, JB Barrett Tractors, Omagh, Co Tyrone and DA Forgie, Lisburn, Co Antrim.