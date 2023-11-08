Weighing in at 375kg, the Powerland ATV has a hitch towing capacity rating of 500kg.

Powerland ATV is a new name on the Irish ATV market. The brand was officially launched in Ireland at the National Dairy Show, which recently took place in Millstreet, Co Cork.

The brand is being imported and distributed in Ireland by Noel Turley Auto Sales, who has said they are in the process of appointing more dealers around the country.

Currently offering just the one model, namely the Tachyon, the firm has said more models are being developed, including an electric UTV.

Features

The Tachyon features a battery with an 11kWh capacity, which the manufacturer says has a range of up to 110km in eco-mode.

The ATV is priced at €13,990 plus VAT.

They say it takes six hours to fully charge. It features three modes, including power, eco and boost.

The manufacturer says peak torque is 210Nm; 0-60km/h is achieved in under four seconds, while top speed is 85km/h.

Weighing in at 375kg, it has a hitch towing capacity rating of 500kg.

Stock

With two quads sold so far in Ireland, the firm has three more in stock and are priced at €13,990 plus VAT.

The Tachyon features a battery with a 11kWh capacity, which the manufacturer says has a range of up to 110km in eco-mode.