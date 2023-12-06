Stewart Agri will now serve and support the Donegal area for the Landini tractor brand.

Agro Tractors Ireland, the official Irish importer of Landini and McCormick tractors, has appointed Stewart Agri in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, as an official agent for the Landini tractor brand.

Effective from now, Stewart Agri will serve and support the Donegal area.

An official launch event is set to be held onsite in early 2024.

Restructuring

The appointment comes as part of the ongoing restructuring and development of the Irish Landini dealer network.

This follows on from the formation of Argo Tractors Ireland having taken over from Agro Tractors UK as the sole Irish distributor for the Landini and McCormick brands in Ireland.