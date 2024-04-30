James McGee, chair of the Donegal committee of the International Sheep Dog Society with his dog Glengreg Silver; Seamus Herron, community liaison officer at SSE pictured at Lenalea Wind Farm.

SSE Renewables has been named principal sponsor of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials taking place this August in Co Donegal.

The trials are organised by a voluntary Donegal committee comprised of members of the International Sheep Dog Society and are being held in Clonmany, on the Inishowen Peninsula, from 22 to 24 August.

The annual event will see 150 sheep dogs and handlers from across Ireland showcase their abilities.

The winners will go on to represent Ireland in the International Sheep Dog Trials taking place in Scotland this September.

SSE Renewables' renewable energy generation sites in the region include Meentycat Wind Farm and the adjoining Culliagh Wind Farm, as well as Lenalea Wind Farm, which reached full power and connected to Ireland's national grid in late 2023. Together, these wind farms have the capacity to generate 130MW.

The company is also progressing the fully consented 72MW Drumnahough Wind Farm near Letterkenny, which is a 50:50 co-development with FuturEnergy Ireland.

Sponsorship

Commenting on the sponsorship, community liaison officer at SSE Renewables Seamus Herron said: “The Irish National Sheep Dog Trials are about more than showcasing the intelligence of a remarkable animal. At its core, the event is about community.

“At SSE Renewables, we pride ourselves on supporting the communities in which we live and work. That’s why we’re delighted to support the Donegal committee of the International Sheep Dog Society in bringing this fantastic family event to Donegal.”

Commenting on the event, chair of the Donegal committee James P McGee said: “As a community-led voluntary committee, having the support of SSE Renewables is invaluable. Their sponsorship will help us deliver a community and family-focused event, with plenty on offer to see and do.”