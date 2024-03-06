For years, Landini has been a trusty and reliable tractor in Irish farming circles, and has particularly been a go-to brand for the stockman. Why? Well, it offered value for money, but most importantly simplicity and reliability.

It turned out big numbers of no-frills and no-thrills, 80hp to 100hp tractors that got the job done.

In recent years, the Italian manufacturer has put a huge investment into all of its tractor ranges, and has revamped many of the models. No different to any other manufacturer, the company has been forced to increase the price of new tractors.

As the manufacturer showcases the revamped range, we got the opportunity to spend some time on a 5-120, which is the larger model in the three-model 5 Series lineup that first arrived in Ireland last year.

Argo in Ireland

It’s impossible to get exact brand by brand breakdowns on how many tractors each manufacturer has sold into Ireland, and how many tractors have been privately imported.

The closest we can get is to analyse what’s taxed on Irish roads.

Today, Landini accounts for two-thirds of Argo’s total production.

According to the most recent Irish Bulletin of Vehicle and Driver Statistics report (2022), there are 2,685 Landini tractors (3.4% of all tractors) currently taxed for use on Irish roads. This makes Landini Ireland’s eighth most popular brand.

Argo Tractors Ireland was officially launched last July. It has been formed to serve as the sole distributor for the Landini and McCormick brands in Ireland.

Since 2017, Argo Tractors UK had been responsible for the supply, distribution and support of the brands in Ireland. The formation of Argo Tractors Ireland marks a new phase in Argo Tractors’ European strategy and is headed up by Clare native, Kevin Phelan, newly appointed country manager.

Before this, D&S Machinery in Co Dublin, was the Irish Landini distributor for over 26 years. Today, Argo Tractors has five manufacturing plants in Italy, 2,000 employees, 12 sales branches worldwide, 130 importers, 2,500 dealers and an annual production capacity of over 22,000 tractors.

The tractor has a rear maximum lifting capacity of 4,500kg.

Engine

The 5-100, 5-110 and the 5-120 all source power from the same four-pot FPT engine, which peaks at 114hp.

This F36, 3.6l turbo engine replaces the Deutz engine used in the previous generation, and according to Argo features 34% more torque. It features multivalve technology, an intercooler and common rail injection system.

The three models in the range deliver 95hp, 102hp and 114hp, respectively.

It has a 135l fuel tank and a 13l AdBlue tank.

To meet Stage V emissions regulations, Landini redesigned the engine/transmission combination of the 5 Series tractor. The exhaust gas after-treatment system has been moved from the right cab post to under the bonnet, offering better visibility.

The range meet the Stage V regulations using selective catalytic reduction (SCR), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and diesel particulate filter (DPF) after-treatment technologies. The engine comes with a 500-hour service interval.

The tractor was fitted with a 135l diesel tank, which ideally could have been a bit bigger.

The tractor looks the part and is well finished.

It was fitted with a 13l AdBlue tank. In fairness, the tractor seemed to be extremely efficient on AdBlue, not needing to be filled, despite several tanks of diesel having been used.

We mainly used the tractor for yard work duties, but we did draw bales with it. In terms of power, the tractor was well capable of holding its own, and managed to sail away with 10 bales on board.

Transmission

Using gearboxes from ZF in higher horsepower ranges, Landini has opted to stick with its own in-house designed power shift transmission for the 5 Series.

This was first developed back in 2012 and is used in its 100hp to 135hp range. The gearbox has established itself among Landini owners as a very reliable option. This is a four-speed transmission with a left-hand steering-column mounted power shuttle. It offers four synchronised speeds and three ranges, which provide 12 forward and 12 reverse gears.

The T-Tronic electrohydraulic option on the tractor we tried out triples the 12 gears of the basic transmission to provide 36 forward and 12 reverse speeds.

The optional creeper, which was fitted to this tractor, offers up to 48 forward and 16 reverse gears and allows speeds as low as 310m/h. One handy feature when working both around the yard and on the road was the de-clutch button, which allow the operator to shift through all gears and change from forward to reverse without using the clutch.

The shuttle response is electronically modulated and can be tweaked by the operator, for different tasks.

We were perfectly satisfied with this transmission; its simple, smooth shifting and it does exactly what’s asked of it.

One gripe I have with the layout is the loader joystick, its ever so slightly too low and a little too far forward.

Hydraulics

The open-centre hydraulic system on the 5 Series can be equipped with up to three pumps with a total flow rate of 82l/min. The series can be equipped with up to six spool valves.

A nice feature allows one spool valve to be optionally equipped with a flow divider that splits and directs the flow to two separated outlets.

Three are mechanically operated and one is electronically controlled. Two additional mid-mount remotes allow the use of front-mounted implements, such as the front loader.

The dash.

One nice feature allows one spool valve to be optionally equipped with a flow divider that splits and directs the flow to two separated outlets.

We used this to operate the push-out hitch, which worked a treat. This is a really clever, simple and practical feature.

The hitch handle seems a little on the lighter side.

The tractor was shod on a set of oversized tyres, namely 540 and 440 Michelin Multibibs, which are a super fit.

The tractor has a rear maximum lifting capacity of 4,500kg, meaning it will be well capable of handling most tasks that come its way.

Spacious cab

Two steps and a wide full door allow for easy entry into the spacious cab.

Two steps and a wide full door allow for easy entry into the spacious cab.

The four-post cab design offers impressive all-round visibility. Inside, the cab is bright and laid out in a very straightforward manner.

The latest revamp has brought the presentation and layout of the control instruments on immensely on previous generation Landini tractors.

The dash and controls are well presented and are easy to navigate through.

The controls are well presented and are easy to navigate through.

The only gripe I have with the control layout is the positioning of the loader joystick. It is ever so slightly positioned too low and a little too far forward.

In saying that, once you get used to it, it becomes second nature to you, and you don’t take any notice.

One minor gripe I would have with this particular tractor is the lack of LED lighting, which becomes a problem on a winter’s night when you’ve something on the front loader, such as a bale or a bin of nuts. However, that’s only minor, as these are inexpensive to add from the factory, or as a retro-fit solution.

The sunroof is a brilliant standard addition, and provides that little bit of extra visibility for working the loader at heights, such as stacking bales.

The operator's air suspended seat was comfortable, while the telescopic tilt-adjustable steering column is a nice feature. The soundproofing was impressive, and overall offered a pleasant working environment.

New loader

When it comes to front-end loaders, almost all tractor manufacturers have agreements with OEM manufacturers, with very few manufacturing their own.

Landini has a partnership with Italian company, Sigma, which has been in the business for many years.

Landini, and in particular its team on the ground in Ireland, put a serious number of hours into developing a loader specifically for the 100hp to 120hp bracket in Ireland.

The loader can be removed quickly and easily.

The loader features a tidy suspension system, with two pressure accumulators placed between the cylinders that help absorb shocks during work and transport.

Landini and Sigma teamed up to build two models for its 5 Series, the L15 and the L20. The first offers a 1,500kg lift capacity with the latter offering a 1,810kg capacity.

The L15 is designed specifically for the Irish market and was fitted to the tractor we tried out. It was a neat and tidy unit.

verdict

This is a really nice tractor. If you look at its DNA, it has a bulletproof engine, a proven transmission, top-of-the-pops hydraulics and transaxle and a very neat new front-end loader.

The manufacturer has made big improvements in the cab – it’s comfortable and it’s stylish. For a 114hp tractor, it’s very compact, which is a super feature working around farmyards, feeding cattle and cleaning out sheds, etc.

The ‘blue icon’ package features cab suspension, LED lights and is finished in metallic blue paint and matte black rims, which offer a nice combination that looks the part.

The tractor is well finished and there are very few negatives to be fair, but it needs to be this good with lots of stiff competition on the market.

The 5-120 is a neat unit and, in our opinion, is an ideal stockman’s tractor.

Landini history

Landini was founded by Giovanni Landini in 1884 in Fabbrico, Italy. Forging agricultural equipment, he built his first engine, a two-stroke 12hp, in 1910. In 1925, the company produced its first tractor, with the 30hp tractor entering mass production three years later.

Soon after, Landini developed 40hp and 50hp tractors which were introduced in the 1930s and early 1940s.

They were named the Velite, Buffalo and Super ranges. In 1950, the L25 and L45 series was introduced, followed by the 55hp to 60hp L55 Landinetta in 1956.

Argo continued to invest in Landini and purchased the final shares of the company in the late 1990s

In 1959, Landini began using Perkins three- and four-cylinder engines. In 1960, Massey Ferguson purchased Landini.

Two years later, Landini began manufacturing crawlers for Massey Ferguson.

In 1971, Landini began using six-cylinder engines.

Two years later, the manufacturer launched its line of 6500, 7500 and 8500 series of two- and four-wheel tractors. In 1977, Landini developed its first 100hp tractor. In the following years, it redesigned the 60, 70, and 80 series tractors.

In 1989, Massey Ferguson and Iseki sold a large share of the Landini company to the Argo group.

Argo continued to invest in Landini and purchased the final shares of the company in the late 1990s.

Despite the takeover, Landini entered a supply agreement and continued to supply tractors to AGCO. Today, Landini accounts for two-thirds of Argo’s total production.

The four-post cab design offers impressive all-round visibility.

Landini’s Irish team puts a lot of work into developing a loader specifically for the 100hp to 120hp stockman user in Ireland.

Spec

Model: Landini 5-120.

Engine: Four-cylinder, 3.6l FPT.

Horsepower: 114hp.

Transmission: 36/12 power-shift. with max forward speed of 40km/h.

Weight: 4,000kg.

Fuel tank: 135 litres.

AdBlue tank: 13 litres.

Hydraulics: 32+62l/min or 32+82l/min.

5-120 starting price: €74,500 plus VAT (excluding loader).