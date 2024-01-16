Keane's Farm Machinery is now responsible for the sale and service of McCormick's brand in Co Mayo.

Argo Tractors Ireland, the official Irish importer of McCormick and Landini tractors, has appointed Keane’s Farm Machinery located in Balla, Co Mayo, as main agents for the McCormick tractor brand.

Established over 40 years, the team at Keane’s Farm Machinery is now responsible for the sales and service of the McCormick range for the county of Mayo.

The family-run dealer is also agent for the Pottinger, Abbey, Malone, Mastek, Fleming, McKenna and Bridgeway brands.

According to Gerard Keane of Keane’s Farm Machinery, the premises are stocked with a number of new tractors and spare parts, including the new 95hp to 114hp X5.120 series, winner of the Best Utility Tractor of the Year 2024.

Argo Tractors Ireland

Since taking over from Agro Tractors UK last year as the sole Irish distributor for the Landini and McCormick brands in Ireland, Agro Tractors Ireland continues to work on the restructuring and development of its Irish dealer network.