Co Armagh slurry equipment manufacturer, SlurryKat has announced the appointment of MC&S Agri Sales, Co Cork as an official dealer for its extensive range of slurry handling equipment and implement ranges. The well-known New Holland full line dealer will now take on the sale and service of the SlurryKat product range from its two branches, in Bandon and Ballincollig, Co Cork.

Established in 2010, MC&S now employs 18 staff members across both premises. The Bandon site is currently undergoing an 18,000sqft development which is planned to open this coming September.

Jonathan Megarry, SlurryKat Area Sales Manager, said “MC&S Agri Sales are the perfect dealer for SlurryKat. The team have exceptional expertise in sales and service and are renowned for after-sales support.”