It was announced at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show that IAM Agricultural Machinery will take on the sole distribution of the complete Topcon Agriculture product portfolio for the island of Ireland.

Topcon Agriculture has announced the release of its new Value Line auto-steering solution for farmers using mid-range tractors on smaller- to medium-sized farms.

The solution is set to make auto-steering technology, typically used on larger machinery, now more accessible to a broader range of farms.

The Value Line Steering solution package includes a standard Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver, electric steering wheel controller, touchscreen console and Horizon Lite software, and is compatible with all front-wheel-steer tractors.

Farmers also have the option to add local, satellite or RTK correction services, such as Topcon’s Topnet Live, for enhanced precision. The Value Line Steering solution is now available through Topcon Agriculture’s dealer network.

Effective from 1 January 2025, the distribution of the Topcon Agriculture product range in Ireland is changing. The move as previously announced will see IAM Agricultural Machinery take on the sole distribution of the complete product portfolio for the island of Ireland.