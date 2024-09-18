The on board vane compressor has an output of 2,000l/min.

The TractorBumper Air will be optionally available with two 60l air tanks.

Danish manufacturer TractorBumper is working on expanding its front bumper range having showcased a front bumper offering with an integrated air compressor.

TractorBumper presented the new TractorBumper Air for the first time at the AgroTechniek trade fair in Biddinghuizen, Holland, last week.

The TractorBumper Air will be optionally available with two 60-litre air tanks, offering a total on board storage of 120l to aid machines fitted with central tyre inflation systems.

The hydraulically driven on-board vane-type compressor has an output capacity of 2,000l/min and a hydraulic requirement of 55l/min.

The complete unit doubles up to be a 600kg weight block. The outer wings have a built-in break-back protection system, whereby they fold forward in the event that they encounter an unexpected object while reversing.

Bailey Machinery Sales (BMS), Co Laois, is the Irish distributor for the Danish accessory range.