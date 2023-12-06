Zetor will also be using a ZF transaxle, that will for the first-time feature power beyond and load sensing hydraulics. \ Zetor Polska.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that Zetor will soon be launching its most powerful, four-cylinder tractor range to date. The new generation of tractors will be powered from Deutz engines and will peak at 170hp.

The Irish Farmers Journal believes that Zetor will be moving away from its own transmission to a ZF four-speed, six-range power shift transmission. The manufacturer says this will offer improved performance both on the road and in the field. It will initially be offered solely in a 40km/h version, with a 50km/h likely to be added at a later stage.

The new line-up will feature the same physical cab structure as the current Forterra range, but the interior will be completely revamped. The manufacturer says changes have been made to reduce internal noise levels, while the cab also gains an improved suspension system. It will feature a grey interior and the control layout will be somewhat revamped, including a new gear lever and armrest. For the first time, Zetor will be introducing a new in-cab display screen, which appears to be supplied by Topcon. Through this, the operator will be able to see machine information and make adjustments to hydraulic flow rates, etc.

Zetor will also be using a ZF transaxle, that will for the first time feature power beyond, and load sensing hydraulics. It will come with up to four mechanical rear spools and electronic control of the front linkage. Zetor will be sticking with the Italian built Cararro front axles, and the Forterra will feature the latest version of its highly comfortable axle which was previously used in the Case IH CVX and Claas Arion ranges, and currently in its Crystal.. The firm’s current four-cylinder Forterra range spans from 96-147hp. The new range will also be known as Forterra, and will span from 120-170hp across four models. The Irish Farmers Journal believes the new Forterra range will enter production in April 2024, with the first units expected to arrive in Ireland in July 2024.

With the new range, the Czech manufacturer is looking to close the gap in its offering between the current flagship 147hp four-pot Forterra HD 150 and its single model six-pot 171hp Crystal 170. Initially, we had hoped to have seen the new four-pot range at Agritechnica a few weeks ago, but Zetor wasn’t in attendance.

Moving to Deutz and ZF

According to a Zetor spokesperson, the manufacturer is planning to move away from using its own engines and transmissions in its medium to larger size tractors. The spokesperson said that this makes sense from a cost perspective, and will help to streamline the company’s operations. Instead, the Czech firm will move to using Deutz engines and ZF transmissions.

Zetor to build tractors up to 250hp

The Irish Farmers Journal can exclusively reveal that Zetor is currently developing a 190-250 horsepower range of tractors. The manufacturer’s current offering peaks at 171hp with the Crystal 170. We understand that the new range will retain the Crystal name. In line with the manufacturer’s streamlining operation, the new high horsepower range will be equipped with Deutz engines and ZF transmissions. At this point in time, it’s expected that the range will be launched in early 2025 and will feature three models, all of which will be power shift only. The new range will be moving with the times, and it’s understood it will come with an IsoBus terminal.

