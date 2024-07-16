A 2016 Big X 530 and Krone Big M Mk II are included in the clearance auction.

Michael Doyle Auctions will host a full online machinery clearance auction on behalf of Co Clare agricultural contractor Thomas Cosgrave, on Wednesday, 24 July, via the MartEye app.

The auction is set to include a full selection of grass equipment, eg a 2016 Krone Big X 580 forage harvester, a 2006 Krone Big M MkII self-propelled mower. Other highlights include three Smyth Super Cube silage trailers and a 2016 Smyth Field Master silage trailer.

Two 2018 Claas Axion 800 tractors are included, one with 7,600 hours and the other with 7,593 hours.

Viewing is scheduled to take place between 10:30am and 4pm on Saturday, 20 July, at Knockbrack, Clonlara, Co Clare (V94 W8C1).

All lots can be viewed on the MartEye app. Registrations can be made online and are subject to a €1,000 bidders deposit.

Three Smyth Super Cubes and one standard Field Master Trailers will go under the hammer.