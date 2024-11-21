The Night Edition package is available on select CMatic Arion, 500, 600 and Axion 800 and 900 models.

With tractor drivers spending anything from a few hundred to a few thousand hours behind the wheel each year, it’s fair to say that appearance and tractor customisation has become more important for today’s operators.

Claas believes that design and cab equipment featuring high-quality materials and opportunities for customisation are becoming increasingly important for drivers and owners, and for identifying 'their' tractor.

With this in mind, Claas has responded with responded to these market demands with the new Night Edition for its CMatic (CVT) Arion 550 and 660 models, plus the Axion 830, 870, 930 and 960 CMatic models.

The Arion 660 CMatic is the only 600 series tractor available with the limited edition package.

These special edition models are distinguished by custom grey wheel rims as well as a grey roof and engine side panels. The Claas logo on the side of the bonnet is white on a custom grey background. Meanwhile, Night Edition lettering is prominently displayed on the side of the bonnet, while the emblem above the road light provides a sophisticated finishing touch to the external design.

Inside the cab, the lettering features on both the steering wheel badge and the floor mat. Models also feature a built-in Apple CarPlay radio.