Irish architectural precast concrete façade specialist Techrete has launched a range of more sustainable concrete products, targeting a 50% reduction in embodied carbon as the company approaches its 40th anniversary.

A significant player in the UK, Techrete exports approximately 80% of its products to the UK.

Serving construction industry giants such as Kier, Mace, Multiplex, Sisk and Wates, the company is a big player in the pre-cast market both locally and internationally.

The development of this new lower-carbon concrete range was the result of a strategic R&D programme, funded by Enterprise Ireland. Techrete’s research explored the potential of alternative cement blends and novel materials to dramatically cut carbon emissions.

The change also coincides with a a revised UK concrete standard (BS 8500 1&2 2023), allowing for the incorporation of lower-carbon materials such as limestone filler, fly ash, silica fume, ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) and others.

Techrete currently employs 350 people across Ireland and the UK, with 174 employed at its base in Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Driving scale

As part of this new product development, Techrete has invested heavily in upgrading its facilities.

With support from Enterprise Ireland, the company has invested in a cutting-edge batching plant capable of producing high-performance concrete blends with strengths of up to 100N/mm².

This investment, the company states, "ensures Techrete’s ability to scale production of the new mixes, securing its position as a competitive exporter of sustainable building materials".

Non-executive chair of Techrete Marcus Sweeney commented: "Sustainability is no longer an afterthought in construction, it’s a driving force behind procurement decisions.

"Every project now factors in the carbon load of materials, and our new concrete range addresses this demand.

"Our focus is twofold - reduce the amount of concrete used through the enhanced performance of high-strength mixes and integrate substantial amounts of cement replacement materials to lower the carbon footprint.

"Thanks to the support from Enterprise Ireland, we’ve made significant strides in both areas. We are on track to achieving a 50% reduction in embodied carbon by 2025, setting the stage for our ultimate goal of net-zero by 2030."

Divisional manager for industrial and life sciences at Enterprise Ireland Tom Kelly stated: "Enterprise Ireland is proud to support Techrete in its innovative approach to reducing the carbon footprint of construction materials, from R&D support to the capital support to allow real-world deployment."

Path to net zero

Beyond product innovation, Techrete states that it has implemented a robust sustainability strategy to reduce operational emissions.

Long-standing initiatives, such as rainwater harvesting, effluent neutralisation and energy generation through solar and thermal systems, as well as planting thousands of trees, are part of the company’s contribution to their ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030.