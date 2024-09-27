The project is funded through a mix of EU Just Transition funding and funds from national level. / Clive Wasson

Farmers and groups can express interest in the €12m EU Just Transition and national funds earmarked for restoring wetlands under the three-year Tóchar project.

The eligible territory covers counties Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath and Roscommon, as well as the municipal districts of Galway’s Ballinasloe, Kildare’s Athy and Clane-Maynooth, plus Tipperary’s Carrick-on-Suir and Thurles.

The freshwater wetlands eligible for restoration funding under the call includes bogs, callow, marshes, fens and ponds, all of which play a role in ecology, climate change and water quality.

The team at Tóchar has stated that it will assist successful projects with surveying, planning, education and on-the-ground restoration measures.

Restoration 'essential'

Minister for Nature Malcolm Noonan signalled wetland restoration as being “essential” to ensuring a Just Transition towards climate neutrality.

“The restoration of wetlands is part of the just transition journey towards climate neutrality, a journey where nature can play its part in the provision of a wide range of ecosystem services, including nature-based solutions for climate change adaptation and mitigation,” he said.

“But nature also provides solace, health and recreational benefits, particularly for those who live in the vicinity of nature and wetland sites that are in good condition.”

The Just Transition fund was brought forward to reduce the midlands’ dependence on using peat as a fossil fuel, with wetland restoration an objective of the fund.

NPWS management

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is managing the Tóchar project, with its director general Niall Ó Donnchú saying that the agency wants the funding to benefit as many as possible.

“Engagement and co-operation are the principles on which we depend as we develop initiatives for nature restoration.

“Tóchar wetlands restoration is in the early stages of implementation in the midlands and the Just Transition territory.

“The NPWS wants broad participation in this scheme, to ensure the investment in wetlands and their stakeholders makes a positive impact in as many communities as possible,” he added.

Tóchar’s project administrator Monica Byrne stated that those interested should express interest and provide whatever information they can on their proposals.

“We believe hope and positivity comes from action and we wish for many communities in the Just Transition areas to get involved in meaningful action on the ground,” Byrne said.