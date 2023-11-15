Riverbank habitat restoration works on the Stonyford River in Co Meath. / IFI

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has announced it will provide over €1m in grants to projects seeking to improve fish habitats to boost salmon and trout numbers over the next year.

Projects eligible for funding include those which deploy measures such as fencing waterways, protecting riverbanks and controlling invasive aquatic species.

Priority is to be granted to projects targeting damaged river habitats.

The 2024 funding call has opened and expressions of interest can be made up to 15 December, with the deadline for full applications set for 26 January.

Conservation

Since 2016, IFI has provided over €6m in funds to more than 280 projects under the programme, which is funded through fishing licenses.

Head of operations at IFI Barry Fox stated that the conservation and protection of Atlantic salmon and sea trout is integral to the agency’s fish management operations.

“This funding will improve fish habitats and increase juvenile abundance of salmon and trout. A total of €1,050,000 is being allocated in 2024,” Fox said.

“We are investing in transformative conservation projects that have a strong focus on outcomes.

“Priority will be given to proposals that rehabilitate damaged river habitats, improve water quality and help fish traverse physical in-stream barriers, like weirs.”