Farmers and politicians across the country are being urged to attend a water quality meeting in Longford next week.

Lakeland Dairies is hosting the event, entitled Farming for a Better Future: Protecting our Waters, which will be held on the award-winning farm of Eugene Fitzpatrick, Lisryan, Granard, Co Longford, at 1pm on Friday 10 May.

Confirmed speakers include Leanne Roche from the Department of Agriculture’s water quality division, Eddie Burgess from Teagasc’s agricultural catchment programme and head of dairy knowledge transfer with Teagasc Joe Patton, as well as senior Lakeland Dairies staff.

Attendees will see first-hand the huge steps farmers in derogation such as Eugene are taking to protect water quality.

The importance of the entire dairy industry in driving a balanced regional economy will also be highlighted at the event.

Eugene and the Fitzpatrick family previously won the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Award and also represented the co-op at the Kerrygold / NDC Quality Milk Awards.

Eugene is a derogation farmer and has a highly progressive approach towards slurry management and nitrogen efficiency. He applies all his slurry using a dribble bar and 80% of slurry is applied in spring.

Nitrates derogation

Commenting on the event, Lakeland Dairies chair Niall Matthews said: “The entire foundation of our world-class dairy industry is built on protecting and enhancing our water quality.

"As a co-op and as an industry, we are constantly striving to make improvements to our water quality, which is already good by EU standards.

“We are urging all farmers, politicians and anyone with an interest in agriculture and the rural economy to attend this critical event.

"Our world-class dairy industry is the cornerstone of rural economies across the country. Money that is generated locally is spent and invested locally.

“Therefore, it is of critical importance that we retain the nitrates derogation in order to protect our truly unique pasture-based grazing system. Dairying breathes life in rural communities in every county in the country and it is critical it is allowed to do continue to do so.”

Attendees should park at Streete Parish Park, Eircode N91 RC43, where a shuttle bus will be provided.