The total Budget 2025 allocation for forestry is €91m, compared with €110m last year.

"This funding will support the forestry programme and also provides for the Ash Dieback Reconstitution Scheme and the ash dieback climate action performance payment, which was approved by cabinet on 30 April this year," claimed Minister for Agriculture McConalogue.

“Having introduced a comprehensive scheme for forest owners affected by ash dieback earlier this year, we have seen real progress in afforestation licence figures in recent months," said Minister of State Pippa Hackett.

"On top of these developments, the funding secured for forestry in Budget 2025 will underpin the diverse range of tree planting options on offer through our Forestry Programme 2023-2027," she added.

"I would strongly encourage farmers to explore the many different options under the programme - whether it’s a small-scale native woodland, agroforestry, a productive mixed forest on a continuous cover rotation or any other of our schemes, it pays to plant trees.”

Planting targets

Neither minister made a comment on planting targets for next year, an omission which has been criticised by those in the industry.

"The 17% reduction in forestry's allocation shows a lack of ambition for the forestry programme, in particular afforestation," technical director of the Society of Irish Foresters Pat O'Sullivan told the Irish Farmers Journal.

"Minister Hackettt is correct in saying afforestation licences have risen in recent months, but this should have been interpreted as a signal to increase the forest allocation instead of reducing it, which is deeply disappointing,” he said.