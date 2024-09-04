Francie Gorman added that the mishandling of a range of issues has contributed to lower plantings.

The Irish Farmers' Association is calling on the Government to use the Climate fund to support farmers who are producing food sustainably.

This came in response to the Climate Change Advisory Council’s (CCAC) report on agriculture which urged the Government to give more financial incentives to farmers.

The CCAC’s annual review on the agriculture and land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) sector said policies must be implemented that align with long-term climate and biodiversity objectives.

Responding to the report, IFA president Francie Gorman said farmers are fully committed to producing food sustainably, but they must be supported to do so.

“Farmers are responding to the climate challenge, but they cannot be expected to pay for it out of their own pockets. They cannot be put in the red by going green.

“The income pressures that are so evident in the last 12 months point to the importance of Government support to allow the sector to achieve its targets.”

Forestry

In addition, the CCAC has called for the implementation of the Biomethane Strategy for the forestry sector.

Agriculture is the biggest single source sector for greenhouse gas emissions, at 34.3% of the country’s emissions last year while the LULUCF sector accounted for an added 9.3% of total national emissions.

Gorman added that the mishandling of a range of issues has contributed to lower plantings.

“The Department of Agriculture has to re-build confidence among farmers if this is to be turned around,” he said.

ICSA

Meanwhile, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has criticised the lack of meaningful Government supports around reducing the age of slaughter.

The association is seeking a Beef Carbon Efficiency Payment worth up to €150/head for feeding and weighing animals between 12-24 months with the target of early finishing, to a maximum 150 animals.

ICSA beef chair John Cleary said farmers are sick of being told that reducing the age of slaughter is an easy and cost-neutral when it is not.

“It requires accelerated growth rates, which necessitate higher feed costs and more intensive management, particularly if we are being expected to take on more dairy bred calves. Additionally, the infrastructure needed to support this shift requires substantial investment.”

Meat consumption

Although, Cleary agreed with the majority of the recommendations, he was critical of the CCAC advocating for a reduction in meat consumption.

He added that such calls ignored the “complexities of human nutrition and undermine the vital role of livestock farming in rural economies and sustainable agriculture.

“Any dietary recommendations must be based on sound science and consider the realities of farming and nutrition, rather than on questionable studies that have been widely criticised and debunked for flawed methodologies and for overlooking the nutritional value of meat in a balanced diet."

