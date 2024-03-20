There is a remarkable array of reading material now available to forest owners and enthusiasts in Ireland.

The latest book on native and introduced trees and shrubs is Máirín Uí Chonchubhair’s remarkable Crainn agus Toir.

Crainn agus Toir is a comprehensive account of native and non-native Irish trees and shrubs in balancing ecosystems throughout the ages.

It includes information on their medicinal and culinary purposes, practical and aesthetic wood use, as well as exploring their roles in spells and superstition, myths, legends, poetry, literature and folklore.

Cover of Crainn agus Toir.

Other information on trees, forests and wood use is available free or can be purchased on websites such as COFORD, ITGA, Teagasc and Forest Industries Ireland – just Google Coford, Forestry Yearbook, Teagasc forestry and Forest Industries Ireland.

Also, Google ‘Forestry in Ireland’ to gain access to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine forestry grants and supports in the Forestry Programme 2023-2027.