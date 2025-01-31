Storm Éowyn floored thousands of trees in Co Leitrim, blocking access to homes. \ Enda McNiffe

Forestry is said to be the “main cause” for power outages across east Leitrim, according to a local farmer.

The Irish Farmers Journal spoke to an affected suckler farmer in the town of Corraleehan, Enda McNiffe, who has been without electricity and water on his farm since storm Éowyn hit on Friday.

The high winds resulted in fallen trees knocking down power lines, which he said were were only installed after storm Darragh and blocking roadways. Although the main roads in the area have been cleared since, some laneways are still obstructed by trees.

McNiffe said that the blame lies with forestry companies which planted trees too close to power lines and major roads.

“The main cause here is the forestry. The forestry that has fallen down around us is just outrageous; they’re knocked lines, blocked roads, trapped people in their houses. The destruction is just unbelievable,” he said.

“All of this could have been avoided if the forestry had been cut out on time. It was raised with the forestry owners several times.”

Regulations

According to the Forestry Standards Manual, published by the Department of Agriculture in 2023, broadleaf forests must have a 10m setback strip and conifer forests must have a 20m setback measured to the surfaced edge of the public road.

However, existing individual trees planted prior to submission of the application may be allowable in setback areas.

There must also be a corridor width of 20m between forests and 10kV to 38kV power lines, 61m from 110kV lines, 68m from 220kV lines and 74m from 400kV lines.

In addition, all trees must be outside their falling distances from line support structures.

“There’re absolutely no clearways underneath the power lines. You’ve trees growing up 35m to 40m either side of the [power lines]. It’s totally ridiculous, these are very shallow roots, any bit of wind and they’re down on top of the lines.”

Outages

McNiffe has resorted to manually bringing water to his cattle and checking on calves with only his head torch.

“I’m trying to plumb up water for IBC tanks to get water moved to cattle, there’s no heat in houses, you can’t get generators anywhere,” he added.

“We’ve invested in [calving] cameras, they’re useless now. I was down the other night, calving a heifer with a headlamp and the lights of the jeep. It’s ridiculous.

“Around here, there hasn’t been one tree that fell in a farmer’s field that knocked a power line, no farmers’ trees have blocked roads or anything like that.”

