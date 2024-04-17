Angus bulls topped the trade at native beef breeds sale in Dungannon Mart.\ Julie Hazelton

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls were a strong trade at the annual native breeds show and sale in Dungannon Mart on Tuesday.

Twelve bulls sold to an average of £3,798 with a top price of 8,400gns for the supreme champion from Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Cookstown.

Drumhill Lord Hugo Y102 is a July 2022-born bull and sired by Galcantray Jedi Eric from the homebred dam, Drumhill Lady Heather.

Reserve champion was Bessiebell Lord Tommy from Jack Smyth, Castlederg, and although it was bid to 3,200gns in the ring, this March 2023-born son of Retties JFK went unsold.

Other top prices saw 4,000gns paid for Richhill Evolver Y376 from Robin Lamb, Richhill, and for Ballymoyer Pierre Y252 from Robin Irvine, Whitecross.

Hereford bulls topped 3,400gns for the reserve champion Brookfield 1 Wisdom from Roy McClenaghan, Holywood. That was followed by 3,000gns for supreme champion Annaghbeg Koala from Mark Moore, Aughnacloy. Ten bulls sold to an average £2,993. Beef Shorthorn bulls hit a peak of 2,400gns for Gillaroo Sydney and Gillaroo Samson from Damian and Emmet McNulty, Belleek.

Read more

Exclusive: details of €100/ha tillage payment