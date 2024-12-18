Winter bonus payments mean there are some increases to starting milk prices for November.

Aurivo is the only processor to increase base price for November milk supplies, adding 0.2p/l which brings it to 42.1p/l.

The co-op also pays a 3p/l winter bonus for November, up from 2p/l in October and that brings suppliers to a starting price of 45.1p/l, leaving Aurivo out in front of competitors before any adjustments are made for milk quality.

All other processors opted to leave base prices unchanged for November supplies, although once winter bonus payments are factored in, there is some movement in starting prices.

Dale Farm is just behind Aurivo on an unchanged starting price of 44.8p/l, which includes a 2p/l winter bonus payment.

The co-op also paid an average of 0.51p/l in November under its milk production realignment scheme, which offers 4p/l on all additional litres supplied in August to January when compared to the same months in 2021 to 2023.

Elsewhere, no change at Leprino Foods keeps its suppliers on a starting price of 44.75p/l, inclusive of a 4p/l winter bonus and 0.5p/l sustainability payment.

Strathroy is on 44p/l, which is a 3p/l increase from October and consists of an unchanged 41p/l base plus a 3p/l winter bonus. Tirlán held its starting price on 43.9p, which includes a 3p/l winter bonus.

Lakeland Dairies announced its November price last week and will pay an unchanged base of 40.8p/l, plus a 3p/l winter bonus.

The co-op also confirmed it will pay an additional 0.65p/l loyalty bonus in January 2025, made on all litres supplied in 2024.