Take time to plan farm work and consider all the possible risks. \ Donal O'Leary

Five people lost their lives on NI farms during 2024 as a result of workplace accidents, the Health and Safety Executive for NI (HSENI) has confirmed.

“Four of these were due to individuals being struck by falling items and one was a suspected animal attack,” a HSENI spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The five farm deaths last year compares to six fatalities on NI farms in 2023 and three fatalities in 2022.

Over the past 10 years, a total of 54 people have died on NI farms due to accidents.

The HSENI spokesperson said a key safety message to farmers is to take time to plan farm work and consider all the possible risks.

Another piece of safety advice is to keep farm vehicles, machinery and equipment well maintained and in good working order.

“If you are working alone, know your limitations, let someone know where you’re going and take a mobile phone with you,” the HSENI spokesperson said.

ROI data

In the Republic of Ireland (ROI), there were 12 fatal accidents on farms last year, which is down from 20 farm deaths in 2023.

However, the Health and Safety Authority points out that despite the reduction, workplace fatality rates remain high in agriculture.

The sector employs 4% of the overall workforce in ROI but is responsible for one-third of all fatal workplace accidents.

“Every work-related death is preventable. Vigilance and advance planning around health and safety at work is crucial to lowering the number of deaths further,” said Conor O’Brien from the Health and Safety Authority.