Parliament votes through export ban

Members of the UK House of Lords have voted in favour of the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) bill, meaning the law will now go for Royal Assent.

Once in force, the legislation will ban the export of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and equines from Britain going for slaughter, or for fattening ahead of slaughter, in EU member states and other third countries. The rules also prevent exporters from Ireland (north and south) using Britain as a land-bridge to move livestock to the continent.

Wales to continue with BPS in 2025

Welsh farming minister Huw Irranca-Davies has confirmed that the transition to a new Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) will be delayed until 2026 and that the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will still be available in 2025.

The proposed Welsh SFS has proved to be extremely controversial and been met with widespread farmer protests. It included a requirement to have 10% of suitable land on the farm in trees by 2030, as well as a further 10% actively managed as a habitat for wildlife.

NSA angered at Morrisons

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has hit out at UK supermarket chain, Morrisons after the company announced it will no longer sell solely British lamb in its stores.

“This is a very poor decision, and something NSA warned could happen during the negotiations around the new trade deals agreed with Australia and New Zealand last year,” commented NSA chief executive Phil Stocker.

He acknowledged that sheep producers have been receiving strong prices over recent months, but argued that these prices are necessary if farmers are to produce sustainably and still be able to invest in their farms.

“The last thing UK producers now need is for their prices to be undermined by cheaper imports,” he added.