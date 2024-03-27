Thurs 28 March

  • CAFRE Beef Carbon Reduction information meeting. At Silver Birch hotel, 7.30pm.
  • The Health Check van. At Pomeroy mart.

    • Fri 29 March

  • Reduction sale 50 fresh Holstein heifers. For Philip Tinsley, Dromara. Ballymena mart, 11am.

    • Sat 30 March

  • Clydesdale Horse Society. Stallion show. Kilrea mart, 10.30am.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill mart, daytime.

    • Tues 2 April

  • Spring lamb pairs competition. Kilrea mart 11am.

    • Fri 5 April

  • 10 Aberdeen Angus bulls. For Moses Irwin, Denamona herd. Ballymena mart, 1pm.
  • Holstein Young Breeders. Stock judging heats, 7.30pm. At Willis, Concorr herd, BT62 1NT. Details Andrew at TN 07789 285272.

    • Sat 6 & Sun 7 April

  • DUBSHED indoor car show. At Eikon Centre, Maze. Tickets at www.dubshed.com.