Spectators look on as as the YFCU Tractor Handling competition gets underway on the second day of the 2024 Balmoral Show \ Houston Green

The four-day Balmoral Show opens each morning to visitors at 9.30am, closing on the Wednesday and Saturday at 6pm. On Thursday, the venue closes at 8pm, while on Friday, closing time is 7pm.

Tickets for the 2024 Balmoral Show are day specific and must be purchased online at https://www.balmoralshow.co.uk/buy-tickets.

Prices are up slightly on last year. When purchased before 5pm on Tuesday 14 May, costs are £25 for adults, £19 for people over 65, £18 for young people aged 12 to 18 and £3 for children aged 5 to 11. Under 5s get in for free.

There is ample car parking at the site. Cost is £10 per car and is paid for with cash only.

For those coming by public transport, a free shuttle bus service will again operate from Lisburn train station, with a journey time of approximately 20 to 30 minutes. The last bus each day departs 30 minutes after the venue closes.

Information on AFBI open days

Anyone interested in attending upcoming open days taking place at the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) site at Hillsborough, Co Down can obtain more information on what is planned at the AFBI stand at the Balmoral Show.

The stand is located within the Government Departments Exhibition in the main Eikon Exhibition Centre.

The open days are taking place in June, with the focus on the dairy sector on Tuesday 18 June and on beef and sheep the following day. The events will showcase the latest AFBI research on topics such as soil health, grassland management, animal genetics and sustainable solutions for livestock slurry. Register at https://www.afbini.gov.uk/events.

The Irish Farmers Journal (IFJ) stand is again located in Section B alongside the cattle rings.

Please call in for some refreshments and a chat over the latest topics in farming.

We always welcome feedback from readers.

There will also be various items of IFJ merchandise on sale.