Mark Little (left), Veterinary advisor Fane Valley, raised the issue of access to veterinary medicines from Britain to NI with The Secretary of State , Hilary Benn when he visited the Fane Valley headquarters in Moira

Three proposals have been put forward to the UK government, as part of a process of finding permanent solutions to the supply of veterinary medicines from Britain to NI.

In a written update to the Stormont Agriculture committee, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir confirmed that the recommendations have come from his department, working alongside farming and veterinary representative bodies in NI.

The proposals include that the UK and EU should set up a technical group “to manage the intricacies of veterinary medicine regulations”, while also entering into negotiations to find solutions, which lead to the “unhindered flow” of vet medicines between the UK and EU.

Grace period extension

To provide time to negotiate and implement these long term solutions, DAERA, alongside the industry bodies, has also proposed that the current grace period for veterinary medicine supply from Britain to NI, is extended beyond the end of 2025.

Without that extension, estimates suggest that around 30% of veterinary medicines used in NI could be at risk of being discontinued, or have a reduced selection of pack sizes, as they have not produced in compliance with EU regulations.