Ammonia is emitted from livestock manure and is deposited as nitrogen in sensitive habitats. \ DOL

A team of experts has concluded that proposed planning rules for NI will mean “almost all” new farm building projects will be caught up in a costly planning permission process.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and other agri food bodies employed the experts to assess proposed new planning rules which were published by DAERA in July 2023.

In their report, which has now been submitted to DAERA, the experts state that the “vast majority” of plans for new farm buildings will need to go through a detailed planning assessment.

“Almost all projects will be required to undertake a detailed assessment moving forward which is of particular concern to the UFU given the resource implications of such assessments,” the report reads.

The experts state that the proposed rules will “impact on the ability of many farmers to rely on permitted development rights”. This allows farm buildings to avoid the planning process entirely if they are under 400 sq m in size.

Ammonia

The key issue with planning rules for new farm sheds surrounds ammonia. The gas is emitted from livestock manure and is deposited as nitrogen in sensitive habitats, such as bogs and woodlands.

Sites with environmental designation are deemed to have “critical levels” for ammonia where damage to plants and biodiversity can occur if emissions go above these levels.

Both of DAERA’s options for new planning rules in NI require an application to go through a detailed assessment if the proposed building is within 7.5km of a designated site and will have ammonia emissions above 0.1% of the site’s critical level.

The current rules state that if a proposed building contributes to less than 1% of the critical level then it can be considered for approval without a detailed assessment.

The UFU said it has “grave concerns” about lowering this threshold to 0.1%, with its team of experts pointing out that it will be a much tighter rule than is used in other parts of the UK or the Republic of Ireland.

“NI will be out of kilter with other jurisdictions and will have the strictest approach of any. The Department must clearly explain why it considers that NI is required to apply a much stricter 0.1% threshold. The evidence on this is lacking,” the report states.

Consultation

The UFU argue that more consultation is needed before DAERA finalise new planning rules and the decision cannot be signed off until an Executive is in place at Stormont.

The union said it agrees with the department’s assessment that new planning rules will need the agreement of a wider NI Executive, and not just a future minister at DAERA.

“It is not a decision which can be taken by an individual minister when the NI Assembly is restored,” the report states.