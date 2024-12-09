Northern Ireland has a target of generating 80% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Electricity generated from renewable sources in Northern Ireland has fallen again according to figures published by the Department for the Economy.

For the year ending September 2024, 44.5% of total electricity consumption in Northern Ireland was generated from renewable sources located in the region. This represents a decrease of 2.9% on the previous year. Generation over the previous year which saw a 1.7% reduction.

Of all renewable electricity generated within Northern Ireland over the year, 81.9% was generated from wind. This compares to 83.4% for the previous year.

Non-wind renewable electricity generation in Northern Ireland amounted to 18.1%. This includes generation from biogas, biomass, solar and landfill gas.