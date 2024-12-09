Electricity generated from renewable sources in Northern Ireland has fallen again according to figures published by the Department for the Economy.
For the year ending September 2024, 44.5% of total electricity consumption in Northern Ireland was generated from renewable sources located in the region. This represents a decrease of 2.9% on the previous year. Generation over the previous year which saw a 1.7% reduction.
Of all renewable electricity generated within Northern Ireland over the year, 81.9% was generated from wind. This compares to 83.4% for the previous year.
Non-wind renewable electricity generation in Northern Ireland amounted to 18.1%. This includes generation from biogas, biomass, solar and landfill gas. Northern Ireland has a target of generating 80% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
SHARING OPTIONS: