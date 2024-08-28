Grass growth has been lower in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Grass growth in NI during 2024 to-date is down 9% year-on-year, according to the latest figures from farms participating in AgriSearch’s GrassCheck programme.

From March to mid-August, grass yields across NI averaged 8.65t DM/ha, down from 9.6t in 2023 and approximately 7% below the 10-year average for NI.

However, closer analysis shows the 2024 yields are severely impacted by a marked decline in growth during July in comparison to the 2023 data.

During the outlined month, grass yields averaged 1.67t DM/ha, a 27% decline from the 2.3t DM/ha average recorded in July 2023.

Compared to the long-term 10-year average, the July 2024 yield is down by 17%.

Although August figures have yet to be finalised, the year-on-year differential in grass growth has narrowed and could potentially finish on par with 2023 figures.

Farms in Co Derry had the highest average growth rates, yielding 8.98t DM/ha for the year-to-date, followed by Antrim on 8.95t DM/ha.

Co Down had the lowest average yield, at 7.96t DM/ha.

