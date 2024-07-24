Martin and Eoin Butler from Rathkenny, Ballymena, Co Antrim, with the supreme champion at the NI Suffolk Society's premier export show and sale in Ballymena mart.

Ram lambs hit a top price of 11,000gns on two occasions during the NI Suffolk Society’s premier export sale in Ballymena Mart on Saturday 20 July.

Leading the trade was a January-born ram from the Limestone flock owned by Mark Priestley and a December-born ram from the Benedyglen flock of Michael and Caolan McNally, Dungiven.

Two rams sold for 10,000gns starting with another January-born animal from the Limestone flock, followed by the Bessiebell flock of Jack Smyth and Emma McElhill, Newtownstewart.

The supreme champion went to the Castlewood flock of Martin and Eoin Butler, Ballymena and sold for 5,500gns. Across the sale, rams averaged £1,931.

Store lambs

Meanwhile, special sales of store lambs got off to a positive start over the past week. Fleshed lambs suited to a short finishing period are making £100 to £110 for Texel and Suffolk types.

Lighter crossbreds suited to finishing by mid-autumn are moving from £85 to £95. Plainer lambs are typically selling between £75 and £80.

Fat lambs

Factory prices for slaughter fit lambs have hardened with quotes up 20p to 580p/kg and deals of 590p to 600p/kg paid to keep pace with marts.

