After just a few short weeks of 2024, pedigree sales are officially off to a great start, after what was a jam-packed weekend at the Stirling bull sales in Scotland. On Sunday and Monday, 4 and 5 of February, United Auctions Stirling played host to the show and sale of Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Lincoln Red, Limousin and Shorthorn cattle. Despite no records being smashed, the atmosphere was positive, the sale averages were up and the clearance rates were as strong as ever.

Next week, the Irish Farmers Journal pedigree team will be bringing you all the action live from the Charolais, Salers and Simmental show and sale in Stirling, so make sure to keep an eye on our social channels for the latest updates.

Aberdeen Angus

With large entries in attendance from some of the UK’s top breeders, the judging of the Aberdeen Angus classes was led by Argentinian man Norman Catto, who selected June Barclay of the Harestone herd as his overall champion, followed by Neil Wattie of the Tonely herd as the reserve overall champion.

With 135 Angus bulls entered at last weekend’s sale, an impressive 70% went on to find new homes, selling to an average of £6,267 (€7,325.81).

A top call of 20,000gns (€22,148.39) was achieved twice in the Aberdeen Angus ring, firstly for third-prize winner Thrunton Best Man Y566 from Messrs JHC Campbell and sons.

The April 2022-born bull was sired by Tonely Kasper and was bred from a Blelack Prince cow, Thrunton Best Maid, and sold to the Idvies Aberdeen Angus herd.

The second bull to strike 20,000gns on Monday afternoon was reserve senior champion Duncanziemere Mr Bulletproof Y498, from Alastair Clark and sons. Born in July 2022, Bulletproof was sired by the homebred sire Duncanziemere Sportsman and out of a Auchincrieve Exodus dam, Duncanziemere Miss Belinda, and sold to the Rulesmains Angus herd.

Selling at 16,000gns (€17,718.71) was Drumhill Echo Y091, from the herd of Jonathan and Linda Doyle. The July 2022-born reserve junior champion was sired by Galcantray Jed Eric V287 and was bred from a Blelack Price Challenger dam, Drumhill Evora P101. He sold to Balavil Estate.

The fourth bull to hit five-figures in the Angus ring was June Barclay’s intermediate male champion, Harestone Eurostart.

Eurostart was a May 2022-born bull, sired by Blelack Popeye U950 and bred from an Oakchurch Dominator G035 dam, Blelack Evora. The strong, stylish bull fought off stiff competition, before being selected as the overall male champion and going on to sell for 10,000gns (€11.074.19) to the Galcantray herd.

Not far behind followed Gordon Last Call Y789, from the Trustees of the late Gordon R Brooke. Although Last Call didn’t feature in the top place line-up, he was well on his winning way when the hammer fell at 9,000gns (€9,966.78) to AJ McClean, Heylipol.

The April 2022-born bull was sired by Gordon Baney, a son of Rawburn Joe Eric, and was also out of a Rawburn-sired cow, Linton Gilbertines Lady Rona N826.

The senior championship was awarded to Andrew S Hodge for his April 2022-born bull, Rulesmains Pascual Y703. A Son of Blelack Prince Camelot W017, out of a Hallington Edition-sired cow, Rulesmains Paloma, the hammer fell for the senior champion at 8,500gns (€9,413.07), to the Harviesmailing herd of G and J Davie.

The hammer fell on four more occasions for bulls at 8,500gns (€9,413.07), firstly for first prize-winner Gordon Pump Action Y801, that sold to GM Mitchell and sons; then for fifth prize-winner Foggie Descendant Y296, that sold to Nantyglasdwr Farms; followed by Drumhill Eco Y796, that sold to Manor Farm, and lastly was fourth prize-winner Duncanziemere Jasper Y480, that sold to the Edlingham herd.