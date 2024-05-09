Gordon Richardson pictured with Ashtree Woody 2 that sold for the top price of €3,700 at the Irish Angus Cattle Society spring sale in Thurles. /Shanon Kinahan

Mid Tipp Mart Thurles played host to the Irish Angus Cattle Society Spring sale on Wednesday, 8 May. Twenty two bulls were catalogued for sale with 18 bulls actually coming forward on the day.

Topping the trade on the day was Ashtree Woody 2 from the herd of Gordon Richardson from Newtowngore, Co Leitrim.

The February 2023-born bull was sired by HW Ferghal and was bred from a Rabawn Marty dam. The double four-star bull had a calving figure of just 1.9%, a DBI of €136 and sold for the sale topping figure of €3,700.

The second highest price of the day came around when auctioneer George Candler dropped the hammer at €3,500 for Co Cork breeder, Patrick O’Donnell’s Lyreen Victor 394. The August 2022-born bull was a son of Fletcherstown Sparky and he was bred from a Mogeely Joe dam. Victor had a DBI of €122 and a replacement index of €145.

Also making a worthwhile journey from Dowra in Co Leitrim was Brendan and Edel McCawley with their July 2022-born bull, Newbridge Virgo. Sired by Drumsna Tim and bred from a Sheegorey Major dam, the four-star bull with a DBI of €88 sold for €3,100.