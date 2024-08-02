The 2023 Blessington Suffolk champion Annakisha Bright Eye, which sold for €20,000.

The South of Ireland Suffolk Sheep Society is holding its annual premier show and sale at Blessington Mart this weekend.

The sale commences at 11am on Saturday 3 August, with a large entry of ram lambs offering a strong selection for both pedigree and commercial buyers.

All ram lambs are certified ARR/ARR and are sire verified, with a high proportion of rams on offer SIS eligible.

Speaking ahead of the event, society chair Philip Lynch said: “This sale offers great choice, with an excellent standard of rams entered.

"The Suffolk breed is seeing very healthy demand from commercial buyers in particular, who recognise the value of using a Suffolk ram in their flock.

"The majority of rams forward on the day are SIS eligible with very high star ratings.”

The show takes place on Friday, with judging commencing at 4pm. Pat Machray, Aberdeenshire, from the renowned Middlemuir flock is judge for the day.

All lots are available for immediate export to NI and Europe and bidding is available online.