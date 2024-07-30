The top price was a ram lamb exhibited by Sarah O’Neill, which was knocked down at €4,000. \ A Moore Media

The Irish Charollais Sheep Society hosted its premier show and sale at Blessington Mart on Friday and Saturday, 26 and 27 July.

The sale got under way fast and lively with a lovely Springhill Wagon Wheel daughter owned and exhibited by Sinead Brophy, which had been crowned overall female champion the day prior, getting a flurry of bids and finally being knocked down to new breeder TJ Duffy for €1,700.

Top price in the ewe lamb section came in the form of a ewe lamb owned and exhibited by Patrick Whyte of the Seefin Flock. This ewe lamb was sold to Eugene O’Sullivan, who runs the Ardcath Flock, for an impressive €2,100.

The overall average for ewe lambs was €870.

Hogget ewes came next with lot 26, a Blakeney Act on Instinct daughter from Andrew Gilmore, leading proceedings at €1,200 selling to Thomas McCormack.

Following this was lot 29 from the Turret Flock of Raymond and Eamon Shanahan, with a Ralahine Wodenzi daughter fetching €750 and selling to Patrick Corbally.

The reserve overall champion from the Turret Flock sold for €2,600, pictured with Aibhlin Barry, Raymond, Eamon and Katie Shanahan. \ Mullagh Photography

There was an extremely strong trade for hogget rams with almost a full clearance in this section, with an average of €850. The Bawnard Flock of Jim and Frampton Jeffery took the top price of €1,500 selling to Thomas Brennan.

The Jefferys again followed up this price with their second hogget selling for €1,300 to Thomas Farrell.

There was a strong trade for breeders’ lambs in the sale with a packed-out ring of spectators.

The top price in this section came from the Bolinaspect Flock for lot 50, a Tullyear Ambassador II son which was later knocked down to Dylan O’Sullivan and Graham Foster for €4,000.

The male champion from the pre-sale show, lot 155 from Frank Jordan, sold for €3,600 to the judge Wesley Cousins, Northern Ireland.

The overall supreme champion from Cathal and Frank Jordan sold for €3,600. \ Mullagh Photography

Cousins also purchased lot 98 for €3,000 from David Dolan who had stood fourth overall the previous day.

A Big Upstanding lamb with back breeding with the likes of W2 Napolean and Kilbarry Hugh from the Jackson Keadeen Flock sold for €3,600 to David Argue, who also had a great day with lambs selling for €3,600, €2,000, €1,900 and €1,700. Raymond and Eamon Shanahan sold the reserve male champion, a son of Ralahine Wodenzi for €2,600 to David Dolan from the Attiknockin Flock.

Paul O’Gorman sold lot 128 to the Kellistown Flock for €2,600, with lot 129 selling for €2,000 to Michael O’Neill. This very strong breeders’ trade resulted in 35 ram lambs being sold for four-figure sums.