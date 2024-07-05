Those who wish to kick off their show career, add to their existing show team or simply add some top-quality genetics to their flock will be able to do so with the Breeders Choice Summer Selection sale, hosted via timed auction on Marteye.

Consignments from four breeders; Ben Lynch, Philip Crowe, Decky McCaffrey and James Dunne make up the 42 lots on offer. Ben Lynch brings forward 10 pedigree Beltex ewe lambs as well as seven hybrid ewe hoggets, with Philip Crowe turning out a mix of Dassenkop and Blue Texel ewe lambs for the sale.

Dunne’s Cracking flock will exhibit both ewe lambs and shearling Blue Texel gimmers, with the sale concluding with 8 powerful Suffolk ewe lambs from the Kilduff flock owned by Dunne.

Lynch’s Beltex entries contain several daughters of Artnagullian Ginger spice, overall aged ewe at this years All Ireland in Athlone show, while the four entries of Dassenkop come from Crowe’s 2581 ewe, a Dutch national champion as a shearling back in 2019.

The successful imported ram Cracking Delboy sires many of the Cracking flock’s consignment, with ample Dutch imported genetics throughout the lots, while five of the 8 entries from the Kilduff flock are sired by Richill Barbarian, ¾ brother to this year’s Royal Highland show champion.

Export eligible

Some of the lots will be export eligible to the UK mainland and Europe, with full details available via the catalogue on Marteye. The sale will run between 5-8 July.

Lot 1 Ernevalley Katie.

Lot 35 Kilduff Chanel.