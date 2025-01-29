Francis McGowan, auctioneer, along with his sister Lourda McGowan, secretary of the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society.

Some say it’s the atmosphere, some believe it’s where the best cattle go, others maintain it’s just historical, whatever it is, the Carrick-on-Shannon livestock sales are unique to anywhere else.

Pedigree livestock sales have been taking place at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon for almost 100 years now. Established in 1926 by the Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society, the showgrounds situated along the Boyle Road outside Carrick-on-Shannon are renowned throughout Ireland and beyond for hosting top-quality pedigree livestock sales.

The society was first established with the support of agricultural inspectors in the area, who brought farmers from counties Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo and Mayo together, to encourage the breeding of pedigree cattle and improve the overall quality of livestock.

Carrick-on-Shannon was chosen as the central location in the region and so the Carrick sales began in 1926 at the rear of St Patrick’s Hospital, before moving to the Shambles Yard, now called the Market Yard.

In 1937, the society took up permanent residence at the showgrounds on the Boyle Road, where a top price of £11 (today €13) was recorded for an Angus bull.

McGowan family

Behind Carrick’s iconic reputation, there is a strong team working together. Anyone who sells or buys cattle at the Carrick sales will know Lourda and Francis McGowan, who have been the driving force behind the sales for many years now.

The name of Harry McGowan and M.H. McGowan & Co has historical links with the society that remain to this day, with Lourda and Francis McGowan running the business.

Harry McGowan commenced his auctioneering business in Mohill in 1947, and assisted Mr Conboy and Mr. Gildea at the Carrick Sales until he was appointed the Society’s official Auctioneer in 1952.

Though Harry was blessed with most efficient secretaries down through the years in Kitty Holohan, Anne Shanley and Aideen Huston, along with two able assistants in Johnny Duignan and Johnny Rowley, his family of nine were always on hand to assist also.

Lourda took over the business in 1998 and is assisted by her brother Francis, both of whom have happy memories of decades of Carrick sales, with secretaries Seamus Peyton, John Mulvey, recently deceased Mae Malone, and Joy Little. Lourda took on the role of society secretary when Joy Little retired in 2010, and has since worked with society presidents Martin O’Connor, Paddy Farrell, Shane Kilrane and the present president Thomas Abbott.

M. H. McGowan & Co has been ably assisted at large sales through the years by various auctioneers, such as Theo Robinson, James Delaney, Tom Cox, Pat Cahill, PJ Reynolds, Eamonn Gaffney, Brendan Corrigan and Cian Connolly, while Lourda is assisted in the office by Geraldine and Deidre McGowan, Cyril Staunton, David and Claire Faughnan, Joy Little, Gavin Gordan, Mary Faughnan, Bernard Brennan, Niall and Brenda Faughnan and Jacinta Colreavy.

Limousin bulls being judged outside at the Carrick-on-Shannon bull sales in the late 2000s.

Executive committee

The aforementioned Thomas and Paddy, along with present executive members Norman Little, Alo O’Hara, Coote Geelan, Cormac Duignan, Tom Mulligan, Mack Crowe and John Mulvey, are like Francis and Lourda, the second generation of their family to be involved in the society, while Shane Kilrane and John Farrell are the third generation of the Kilrane and Farrell (Ballinwing) families on the executive.

Other executive members include Martin O’Connor, Joe McCormack, Fred Dolan, Anthony Dockery, Conal Tiernan, Ray Campbell, Pat Gilbane, Patrick Beirne, David Faughnan, Kenton Crowe, Andy McGovern and John Gormley.

Over the years, the executive committee has worked tirelessly, with no grant funding to improve facilities at the showgrounds. Many will recall the bulls being judged outside on the green field in Carrick. In 1996 a new shed was erected to stall over 240 animals, along with a spacious canteen. In 1999, the society purchased the showgrounds, and in 2016 a superb indoor judging arena was completed.

“The society is indebted to the Department of Agriculture for all their co-operation and assistance over the years,” added Lourda.

Famous bulls

For decades, the Carrick bull sales have been the go-to venue for buyers from Northern Ireland and the UK. Many bulls which sold in Carrick went on to become famous bulls, claiming championships and top prices at the famous Perth bull sales in Scotland.

Today, various breed societies recognise Carrick-on-Shannon as the premier venue for hosting their shows and sales. The Irish Angus Cattle Society, Irish Charolais Cattle Society, Irish Aberdeen Angus Association, Irish Limousin Cattle Society and the Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society continue to host events at the showgrounds. Lourda explains: “Carrick-on-Shannon’s convenience to Northern Ireland gives pedigree breeders a broader customer base, which is reflected in the number of animals exported after each sale.”

Lavally Angie sold for a record price of €31,000 at the Carrick sales in 2006.

Winter Fair

Established by the Commercial Exhibitors Association, the winter fat stock show and sale was held in Carrick for some years, and when the committee decided to rotate their venue in 2005, the executive committee took up the mantle of the Carrick Winter Fair. This year, the 20th Carrick Winter Fair will take place on 17, 24 and 25 November.

Over the years, the Carrick Winter Fair has become the largest commercial haltered livestock event in the country, where remarkable prices have been achieved, with the 2024 event breaking all records, when a six-month-old weanling heifer sold for €30,000 for Derrick Forde from Co Galway.

However, the record price of €31,000 achieved by John Mullooly from Co Roscommon in 2006 for his Angus heifer, Lavally Angie, still stands today.

A packed ringside watches on at the 2024 Winter Fair in the indoor judging arena at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon. \ Tricia Kennedy

What the future holds

When asked what the future holds, Francis replied: “The decrease in suckler cow numbers certainly affects demand for bulls, this is a great challenge going forward for all involved in pedigree breeding.”

Lourda added: “COVID brought great challenges to all livestock businesses, and since 2020 the society holds all sales online through the LSL platform. This has been a great addition.”

A proposed bypass for Carrick-on-Shannon town in the coming years will bring major changes to the layout of the showgrounds, but Lourda and Francis are hopeful that the new modern facilities will continue to maintain the long-standing tradition of the Carrick sales, and meet the needs of the farming community. M H McGowan & Co commences its 73rd year of service to the Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society at the mixed breed show and sale of pedigree bulls and heifers on 8 February 2025.

Ten years ago, the society hosted its first pedigree sheep sale from the Enniscrone and Clew Bay Texel flocks, since then, a number of pedigree sheep societies and a local lamb producer group host their shows and sales annually in Carrick.