Co Galway farmer Derrick Forde received a staggering €30,000 for a 345kg Limousin-cross heifer calf at the Winter Fair in Carrick-on-Shannon.

This special young heifer was one of the ringside favorites at Sunday's pre-sale show, where she impressed spectators with her wonderful style and presence.

Born in May 2024, this incredible heifer calf is sired by Dovea Genetics' Milbrook Dartangan ET, while her mother is a daughter of the top Belgian Blue bull Empire D'ochain.

Lot 407 weighing 345kg sells for €30,000. pic.twitter.com/B0va5DrJ9Q — FJ Pedigree (@FJ_Pedigree) November 25, 2024

Having been placed first in the best Limousin calf under 350kg category at Sunday's show, she also went on to stand top of the line in the €2,000 Dovea Genetics sired calf bonanza.

Electric atmosphere

The atmosphere was electric at the showgrounds in Carrick, as auctioneer Francis McGowan dropped the hammer at €30,000 to a ringside bidder.

Forde, who hails from Corrandulla in Galway, has enjoyed a tremendous run lately, having sold a red and white Belgian Blue heifer calf for €19,000 at the elite commercial cattle sale in Stranorlar Mart just a few weeks ago.

For a full report from Monday's sale, pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal.