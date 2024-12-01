Beachview Uberto, intermediate champion, which sold for the top price of €15,000. \ A Moore Media

The 'Christmas Cracker' is always the pinnacle of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society year and this year was no different.

Saturday’s bull sale in Elphin Mart lived up to its reputation once again, with a terrific display of bulls on offer.

Just over 78% of the 74 bulls in the yard traded, averaging a whopping €6,000.

There was a massive consignment of customers from Northern Ireland, which boosted trade considerably, with nine bulls selling for €9,000 or more.

Sale topper

Topping the trade at €15,000 was the overall intermediate champion and one of the pre-sale favourites Beachview Uberto.

Born in August 2023, Uberto came from the herd of Dermott O’Dowd and Sarah Curran in Co Meath.

A son of stock bull Theforge Sonny and the Prime Roberto daughter Doon Jodie, Uberto is a single carrier of the Q204X gene.

Despite carrying a two-star replacement index of €57, a one-star terminal index of €99 and not qualifying for the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP), this much-fancied bull attracted significant interest in the sales ring before getting knocked down to the famous Maerdy herd in the UK.

Goodmove Usher ET, reserve senior champion, which sold for €14,500, shown by Conor Melvin, with Sadhbh and Regina Melvin. \ A Moore Media

Shortly before this, Goodmove Usher ET from Co Dublin breeder Conor Melvin exchanged hands at €14,500.

Having secured the reserve senior championship title in the pre-sale show, this Nevers son out of an Ecrin RJ-bred cow went to sale carrying a four-star terminal index of €135 and one copy of the Q204X gene. He will now join Dovea Genetics AI stud in Co Tipperary.

Two bulls at €10,200

Based in Co Kildare, the National Cattle Breeding Centre secured Kilvilcorris Udo at €10,200.

The property of Matt and PJ Ryan from Co Tipperary, Udo is a son of the herd's former stock bull Bunratty Mike Tyson.

A carrier of both myostatin genes, this powerful 14-month-old bull displayed a below-average calving figure of 4.1% on beef cows.

Also hitting €10,200 was Lisnagre Unknown ET from Jim Geoghegan in Co Westmeath.

A son of the great CF52, this September 2023-born bull came to auction with the title of senior male calf champion under his belt from the society's national calf show in September. He was snapped up by a local suckler farmer.

