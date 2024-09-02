Overall commercial champion and overall Interbreed champion, Elphin Show 2024, exhibited by Sinead Mc Keon.

Elphin in Co Roscommon is renowned for producing some of the finest cattle in the Country. Last Saturday’s annual show in Elphin was no different, with another tremendous show of cattle.

Setting the bar was the inform Limousin cross heifer, Lola, exhibited by the Mc Keon family from Co Longford. Having picked up the overall commercial championship, she went on to win the overall interbreed champion of the show.

Pushing her all the way was the overall champion from the Charolais ring, Castlenode Val ET, exhibited by Tony Bosquette from Strokestown in Co Roscommon. This powerful February 2024 born bull calf is a son of the French sire Hatenon, and Sagesse Precious.

Castlenode Val ET, overall Charolais champion and reserve overall interbreed Champion, Elphin Show 2024, exhibited by Tony Bosquette, pictured with Triston Fahy, Adam Woods Irish Farmers Journal, and Thomas Gormley Elphin show, who presented the Charlie Murray Memorial Cup.

Mc Padden duo

It was a fantastic day out for the Mc Padden family from Co Offaly, who won both the All-Ireland commercial female calf champion and the All-Ireland commercial male calf champion with their Belgian Blue cross calves.

Roscommon breeders Frank and Alan Gibbons continued their winning streak in the Angus ring, this time with Carrowboy Wilton, a November 2023 born son of Dovea’s Drumcrow Tribesman.

Overall champion in the Hereford section went to local breeder Padraig Mc Grath with Kye Ranger. This March 2023 born bull is a son of Pulham Ranger and the Freetown Hotspur daughter, Kye Holly 646.

Terrific display

Coming out on top in a terrific display of Shorthorns was Moygara Gold Mine (DRO) (P) exhibited by Dan Mc Keon from Gurteen. This nine-month-old bull calf is a son of Castlefin Hotshot and Moygara Begonia 902.

Over in the Limousin section Castlebrock Uncle Albert ET was awarded the overall championship for Martin Davis from Co Longford. This rising 12-month-old bull is a son of Ampertaine Elgin and the Wilodge Vantastic daughter, Scotchtown Esther.

Meanwhile, Mark Neenan from Co Mayo came out on top in the Simmental section with Limehill Robyn ET, a 10-month-old Saltire Impressive son going back to the Herkules daughter, Fearna Devine Vienna.

Pick up a copy of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal for a full report.