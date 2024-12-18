Tullamore Mart in Co Offaly was the venue for the Irish Hereford Breed Society’s inaugural show and sale of heifers on Saturday. Following the pre-sale inspection, a selection of 18 export-tested heifers went up for auction, ranging from maiden to in-calf. Auctioneer Eamon Gaffney reported just one heifer unsold and an average sale price of €3,170, in what was an excellent trade.

The sale leader came in the form of Appel 1 Molloy 15, which sold for €4,500. Exhibited by Cork-based breeder John Appelbe, this June 2023-born heifer catalogued with a five-star replacement index of €137 and a dairy beef index of €118. A full-polled heifer, Molloy is a daughter of Fabb 1 Northern Star and the Dernaroy 1 Impact bred cow, Appel 1 Molloy 14. She will join Michael Bird’s Dunlever pedigree herd in Co Meath.

Judge Phillip Lynch found his overall champion in Glaslough Yoselin, bred and exhibited in Co Monaghan by Nigel Heatrick. This Cill Cormaic Quinlan daughter was born in May 2022 and sold in-calf to the home-bred stock bull Glaslough Stan. Despite being scarce on stars, this horned heifer attracted significant interest in the sale ring, before selling at €4,400 to a herd in Co Offaly.

The same herd also secured Nigel’s second entry in Glaslough Annabelle, for a sum of €4,000. This 26-month-old heifer is a daughter of Kye Nero 903 and Glaslough Veronica, and sold in-calf to the herd’s junior stock bull, Castledaly Kean.

Trading at €4,250 was the reserve champion, Shiloh-Farm Jasmine PH, brought out by breeder Hugh Murray from Co Westmeath. Born in July 2023, this heterozygous-polled heifer is a daughter of Dovea Genetics’ Corlismore Cormac 076 and a Pute Nascar N13-bred cow. Michael Dullea secured Jasmine for his Deelish pedigree herd in Co Cork.

John Appelbe was back in the limelight once again when he realised €4,000 for the July 2023-born heifer, Appel 1 Beautiful. She displayed a replacement index of €175, along with a dairy beef index of €134. A daughter of Fabb 1 Northern Star and a Solpoll 1 Lawman-bred cow, this full-polled heifer found a new home in Co Galway.

A Trillick George daughter, Clooncullane Edie 516 ET, hit €3,500 for breeder Coman Neary, Co Roscommon, while Aidan Farrell from Co Westmeath received a call of €3,400 for Mountwilliams Rachell, a July 2022-born daughter of Pute Nascar N13.