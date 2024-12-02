Haystar Revolver, overall junior champion, shown by Kyle Hayes with judge Cara Moore. \ Mullagh Photography

There was a fantastic display of Simmental calves at the Northern Ireland Simmental club annual calf show in Ballymena Livestock Market on Saturday.

Breeders came from all over the six counties to showcase what the breed has to offer.

Just over 50 calves were catalogued for the event, which was judged by Cara Moore, who runs the Omorga pedigree herd in Co Tyrone alongside her parents John and Diane.

Irish genetics

Her choice for senior champion was Dermody Royal Lucy from the Lisglass herd of JL & CJ Weatherup based in Ballyclare, Co Antrim.

This September 2023-born heifer, which was bred in Co Cork by Noel Jagoe, is sired by the noted AI sire Saltire Impressive and out of the Dermotstown Delboy daughter Dermody Lucy 2.

Dermody Royal Lucy, overall senior champion, shown by Christopher Weatherup. \ Mullagh Photography

Overall champion in the junior section went to Haystar Revolver shown by G Hayes & son from Lisburn, Co Antrim.

Irish genetics were to the fore once again here, as this April 2024-born bull calf is sired by the Sligo-bred Lissadell Nailer and out of the Clonagh Tiger Gallant-bred cow Raceview Lively HW Nicolet, which was purchased from Peter O’Connell’s herd in north Cork.

Saltire Impressive

Elite Pedigree Genetics’ AI sire Saltire Impressive was the stand-out once again, as he produced the reserve senior champion Craigy Paddington 23.

Born in November 2023, this classy young bull calf was exhibited by W J Dodd from Ballynahinch, Co Down, and goes back to a homebred dam by Keeldrum Fabregas.

Reserve junior champion came in the form of Ballinalare Farm Ritz, exhibited by J and A Wilson from Newry, Co Down.

This six-month-old heifer calf is a daughter of Bighill Magic and the Denzies Fantastic daughter Ballinalare Farm Ladybird.

Taking the red ticket for the best pair of animals was Andrew Clarke from Co Armagh with Breaghey Vida V536 and Breaghey Vida R545.

Just eight months old, this pair of heifers are also sired by the outstanding Saltire Impressive.

