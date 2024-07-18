The Luscious Ladies sale is firmly marked in the calendar of sheep farmers, with the sale now in its third year of turning out high-end pedigree and commercial females.

Following on from an earlier summer sale hosted to allow for eager show enthusiasts to secure some quality lots for the 2024 circuit, the Luscious Ladies sale this weekend features 'little lads' and 64 lots of sheep, as well as a range of semen.

No less than six pedigree breeds will be on offer via the timed auction hosted on Marteye, with Suffolk, Bluefaced Leicester, Blue Texel, Dutch Spotted, Texel and Milford ewe lambs and gimmers on offer, with a selection of high-end Texel-Mules and Sufftex ewe lambs also put forward.

The majority of lots are being put forward by the Woodtown Texel flock, owned by the Shiels Bros, Letterkenny, with guest lots from the Woodview, Corrib and Killycug flocks.

Lot 52 Sufftex ewe lmabs Sophie and Lottie. / Agri Images

Lot 7 Mary, a Bluefaced Leicester ewe lamb sired by Drummuck JImmy. /Agir Images

Semen sales will include three lots from Dutch Spotted ram Craigdoo Fabio, sire of last year’s premier sale topper €6,700 Gangnam Style, which sold to the UK, and three lots from Westbroad Diego, sire of Highland, Yorkshire and Royal Welsh champions.

Lot 20 Woodview Happy Feet, a daughter of Glencoy Fahad. /Agri Images

Lot 31 Woodview Harvey, sired by the €8.5k Knochill Engel. /Agri Images

Semen from Texel rams Hillview Gopher, Knockhill Engle and the Bluefaced Leicester Drummuck Jimmy will also be available.

The rams listed above for semen sales have sired many of the progeny on offer in the sale. A small selection of rams to include Texel, Dutch Spotted and Milford will also complement the sale.

Donegal Hospice

Lot one at this year’s sale consists of two hybrid gimmers, from Craigdoo Fabio from a pedigree Blue Leicester dam.

The proceeds of the sale of the gimmers will be donated by the Shiels family to Donegal Hospice, with the purchaser free to bring the ewes to be serviced by the flock's Dutch Spotted ram.

Lot 15 Woodtown Hollie, a daughter of Westbroad Diego. /Agri Images

Lot 1 Nelly and Nia, a pair of hybrid gimmers from which the proceeds of the sale will be donated to Donegal Hospice. /Agri Images

The sale will be run via timed auction through Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart via Marteye, with the auction opening at noon on Friday 19 July, with lots closing from 7pm on Monday 22 July.

A catalogue is available via the Ballybofey page on Marteye, with prospective buyers requiring registration to bid.