The Midland and Western Charolais Club is holding its annual autumn unhaltered sale of pedigree females in Roscommon Mart on Friday evening, 10 November.

The sale, which has grown increasingly popular, will see nine in-calf cows, 19 in-calf heifers and 39 maiden heifers go under the hammer on Friday evening.

The sale is now in its third year and has gone from strength to strength with quality and numbers building each year.

Greenvale Animal Feeds is sponsoring vouchers to the purchasers of the three top-priced heifers on the evening.

Special addition

A special addition to this year’s sale is a semen auction which will take place after the sale of the females in aid of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice and the Sligo Leitrim Hospice.

The straws which have been donated for the charity auction include four Fiston (2x2), two Cavelands Fenian, two Shamrock Ambassador, five TZA, two FWO, one Ecrin, one CF52 and three Leopard (CH8502).

All roads lead to Roscommon on Friday evening where the sale will commence at 6pm.

More information on the females is available on the Midland and Western Charolais Club Facebook page.