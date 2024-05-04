David Kenny with first-prizewinner Castlewood Uranus ET that sold for €6,000 at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society spring sale in Tuam. / Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society held its annual spring sale in Tuam Mart on Saturday 4 May.

Home sales led to a smaller sale than anticipated. However, there were plenty of good bulls on offer to potential customers.

Topping the trade was Castlewood Uranus ET from the herd of David Kenny from Ballindine, Co Mayo.

The January 2023-born bull was sired by Hatenon and was bred from a Donally New (CF52) dam, Castlewood Martha ET.

With a replacement index of -€25 and a terminal index of €140, stars made no difference to this stylish young bull either in the pre-sale show, where Co Clare breeder Richard Hackett tapped him forward as a first-prizewinner, or in the sales ring, where auctioneer Tom Cox dropped the hammer for the sale-topping price of €6,000.

Second-highest price

The second highest price came when Cox dropped the hammer for Maria Calvey’s January 2023-born bull Caltun Utah.

Sired by Glera Oran and bred from a Pirate dam, Caltun Orlaith, the four-star replacement, five-star terminal bull with an ease of calving figure of just 6.2% sold to a suckler farmer for €4,800.

Overall, the sale saw a 60% clearance rate, with a sale average of €3,445.

For the full sale report, make sure to pick up your copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal.