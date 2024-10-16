The Moyside and Croghan Shorthorn Breeders Club autumn sale at Elphin Mart will include breeding stock from the Moygara Shorthorn herd.

Moyside and Croghan Shorthorn Breeders Club host their annual autumn sale in Elphin Mart, Co Roscommon, on Saturday (19 October).

The sale will consist of 71 breeding females and seven young bulls, made up of pedigree-registered and crossbred Shorthorn cattle. The sale will also include a draft of breeding females from the Moygara Shorthorn herd.

“Our draft will consist of 17 breeding females, which includes Moygara Willow, the female champion at the Premier Shorthorn sale in 2023,” said Dan McKeon of Moygara Shorthorns. “Most of the females in our sale are from the well known Delta and Begonia cow families, which we have crossed with the best outcross bulls."

The sale will commence at noon, with online bidding available through Martbids.ie.

Shannonside club sale

On Saturday, 5 October, Shannonside Shorthorn Breeders Club held its annual sale of pedigree beef Shorthorn cattle at Ennis Mart, with 98 breeding females on offer.

A lively trade throughout saw in-calf heifers average €1,700, with maiden heifers averaging €1,100, and weanling heifers settling at €1,020. In total, 85% of the heifers on offer found new homes.

Topping the small consignment of nine incalf heifers was Gurth Red Robin, the property of Martin Ryan Rodgers from Co Tipperary, at €2,580. Maiden heifers were highly sought after, with Cooga Christina 13th leading the trade at €1,740. This March 2023-born heifer was bred by Colin Sheehy from Co Limerick.

Daniel Cronin from Co Galway received the top price in the weanling heifer section for Graigue Chanel. This white March 2024-born heifer exchanged hands at €2,440.