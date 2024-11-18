Shiloh-Farm Just The One ET, overall female champion, exhibited by Sarah Murray with Tennyson Egar of Hereford Prime. \ Willie McElroy

Over 90 Hereford calves were catalogued for the Irish Hereford Breed Society’s 10th national calf show in Tullamore Mart on Saturday.

Sponsored by Dovea Genetics and Hereford Prime, the annual event attracted some of the breed’s rising stars.

Allocated the difficult task of judging the show was Tom O’Riordan from Co Cork.

Overall champions

Coming out on top in the female section was Shiloh-Farm Just The One ET, a yearling heifer exhibited by Sarah and Heidi Murray from Co Westmeath.

This powerful young heifer claimed the senior female championship before going on to take the overall female championship against some of the best in the country.

A daughter of Panmure 1 Henry and the former national Hereford show champion Grianan Prim 854, Just The One has enjoyed a terrific show season this year, picking up a string of red rosettes along the way, including the national Hereford heifer of the year in Tullamore.

Drumcarbin Rory, overall male calf champion, shown by Shane and Freya Mc Kiernan, with Tennyson Egar, Hereford Prime, Tom O'Riordan, judge, and Lesley Lewis, Dovea Genetics.

Taking top honours in the male section was Shane McKiernan from Co Cavan with his January 2024-born bull calf Drumcarbin Rory.

This stylish young calf was awarded the senior male calf championship before getting the nod for the overall male championship title.

He is a son of Progressive Genetics’ Allowdale Rory and Bellingham Nevin, which was overall female champion at the national Hereford show in Tullamore in 2018.

A maternal sister to Drumcarbin Rory produced the supreme female champion at the Northern Ireland Hereford calf show just last week.

Reserve overall female champion

Standing reserve overall female champion was the overall junior female calf champion, Glaslough Barbie. Exhibited by Co Monaghan breeder Nigel Heatrick, this 7-month-old heifer calf is sired by Cill Cormaic Quinlan and out of the Ballyaville Ger daughter, Glaslough Yasmin.

Winning the reserve overall male championship was the Junior male calf champion, Cloonabrack Toby, brought out by breeder Michael Curley from Co Roscommon. Born in February 2024, Toby is sired by Fortviewpoll 1 Marty and out of the Gageboro Rumpus daughter, Brackaghpoll 1 Hilda.

Reserve senior female champion went to Crowenstown Orange V1, brought out by Elisa Drumm from Co Westmeath. This January 2024 born heifer is a daughter of Hollow Point Broker and Grianan Orange V911, who was purchased at the Genetic Gems sale in 2021, and went on to claim red rosettes at the National Hereford Show in Tullamore on no fewer than three occasions.

Taking the reserve senior male calf championship was Cloonfree Fruitful, exhibited by John Mullooly and family from Strokestown in Co Roscommon. This November 2023 born bull is a son of Dovea Genetics’ Skehanore Fruitful, and the homebred dam Cloonfree Sallyann.

The title of reserve junior female calf champion was awarded to Jack O Connor from Co Limerick, for his baby heifer calf, Clouncagh Hazel 3rd. Just six months old, this catchy young calf is homebred on both sides, out of Clouncagh Tracker and Clouncagh POS Hazel.

Wrapping things up in the calf championships was the young bull calf, Astellas Hurler 1, as he claimed the reserve junior male calf championship for owner Kathleen Stokes from Charleville in Co Cork. Born in April 2024, this well-made calf is sired by Churchcrosspoll Hurler 1.

For a full report from the show, pick up a copy of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.