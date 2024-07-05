Scotland is home to almost 7 million sheep and over 2000 of them made their way to the Highland show is search of a red rosette.

Some very big classes in the Texel and Suffolk section were seen with many of the sheep judges commenting on the quality of stock across the sheep sections. Some very big classes of sheep were on show in the Suffolk sheep section The Overall Champion for 2024 was a gimmer coming out top in her class bred by Myfyr Evans Rhaeadr flock travelling up from Wales to take home the sash.

Judge in the Suffolk section was Alistair Gault from the Forkins flock in Northern Ireland.

Judge James Draper found his Texel champion in the form of Keith, Alan and Roy Campbell’s aged ewe from their Cowal flock. In the Charollais sheep section it was the 2-shear ewe from Loanhead. Her sire was Boyo Vancouver and her dam was sired by Loanhead Talisman. Graham Foster of the Springhill Flock in Tyroen was the judge. Overall champion in the Blue Texel section went to the shearling ewe from Stephanie Dick.

Texel champion

Rouge champion.

Charollais champion