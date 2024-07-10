With Dassenkop, Blue Texel, Suffolk and Beltex lambs and gimmers, as well as a selection of show quality crossbred gimmers, the choice was the apt title for the sale which saw 42 lots sell via timed auction over the weekend.

Topping the trade for the Dunne family and across all lots was Kilduff Chanel.

The powerful ewe lamb tipped the scales at 86kg, with her dam being a 2800gns Craigdoo ewe and her sire being Barbarian, a 3/4 brother to Richill Rising Star who was Reserve Male Champion at this year’s Royal Highland Show.

In the Blue Texel and Dassenkops, Cavan’s Philip Crowe saw his top lot Powerful Immaculate fall under the computerised hammer at €3,700, the second highest price of the sale, while the smart ewe lamb Cracking Izzy from the McCaffrey family topped their batch of ewe lambs at €1,000.

Beltex

Ernevalley Katie is set to cross the water to the Woodies Flock, Scotland at a price of €1,300.

Young breeder Ben Lynch saw his Beltex ewe lamb consignment hit highs of €1,300 with Ernevalley Katie, one of the daughters of Artnagullian Ginger Spice, overall aged ewe at this year’s All Ireland in Athlone show.

Katie will cross the water to Stuart Wood of the Woodies flock, Scotland.