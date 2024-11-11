Charolais heifers reached a ceiling of 10,400gns (€12,556) at the Northern Ireland Charolais Club’s Elite export heifer show and sale in Swatragh Livestock Mart on Friday.

The sale included a production of females from the well-known Killadeas herd, as well as drafts from the Tanhill and Brogher herds. There was a solid trade for the 35 females that went through the ring, with 28 of them finding new homes. The five heifers that sold for 5,000gns or more boosted the average sale price to 4,115gns (€4,968).

Tanhill Tiktok

Leading the trade at 10,400gns (€12,556) was Tanhill Tiktok who was part of Andrew Armstrong’s strong consignment. This rising three-year-old is homebred on both sides, sired by Tanhill Ohio and out of the Major daughter, Tanhill Narissa.

A double F94L carrier, Tiktok displayed an impressive calving ease figure of +6.9 and was snapped up by Claire Ferris for her Damview herd in Co Down.

Claire Ferris also purchased the second highest priced heifer on the night, Tanhill Urissa at 8,600gns (€10,384).

Once again, this heifer was brought out by Andrew Armstrong, who went on to receive three of the five highest prices on the night. Born in June 2023, Urissa is a full sister to the sale topper, Tanhill Tiktok, and carries two copies of the profit gene.

Female champion

Next best at 5,300gns (€6,400) was the overall female champion, Brownhill Utopia, exhibited by the Devine brothers from Co Tyrone.

A double F94L carrier, this stylish heifer is a daughter of the Irish bred Kilvilcorris Royal and the 2018 Balmoral show champion, Brownhill Mo. Wrapping up this July 2023 born heifer was Conor McVeigh of MCV promotions.

Two lots hit the 5,000gns (€6,038) mark. First up was Brogher Ubeauty, the property of Trevor Phair from Co Fermanagh. This 15-month-old daughter of Grinshill Roger is out of the Blelack Immaculate sired dam, Brogher Polly, and went to sale with one copy of both the Q204X and F94L genes.

Also trading at 5,000gns (€6,038) was Tanhill Unreal, again from the Tyrone-based herd of Andrew Armstrong. This July 2023 born heifer is sired by the impressive Tanhill Ohio, and goes back to CF 52 and the Irish-bred Grangwood Angel ET on the dam’s side.

For a full report from Friday's sale pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal.